Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Announces Earnings Results

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($6.15) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Soluna had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%.

Soluna Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLNH opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

