Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Announces Earnings Results

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($6.15) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Soluna had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%.
Soluna Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLNH opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.
About Soluna
