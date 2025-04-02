8,416 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 4,401.2% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,047,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,155,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,928,000.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

