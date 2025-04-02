Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,291,473 shares of company stock worth $23,185,437. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.