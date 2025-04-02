New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $47,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 225,574 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 16,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 110,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

FFIN opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

