AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,941 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,143,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,439,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,137,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,618,161.34. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $478,046.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,300,073.92. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock worth $5,406,323. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 107.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.