New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,011 Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $206,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 39.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 158.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.85 million, a P/E ratio of -436.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,400.00%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.