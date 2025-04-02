Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,406 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

