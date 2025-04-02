Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 426,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 302,165 shares.The stock last traded at $61.05 and had previously closed at $60.73.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,747,000 after buying an additional 17,627,659 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,593.4% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,765,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,737,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,245.6% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,003,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,949,000 after buying an additional 960,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,205,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.