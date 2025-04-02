Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 426,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 302,165 shares.The stock last traded at $61.05 and had previously closed at $60.73.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
