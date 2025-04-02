AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,274,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.91. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

