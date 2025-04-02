Best Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 2nd

Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, GE Vernova, and Venus Acquisition are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies engaged in the production of goods, from industrial products to consumer items. Their performance is influenced by various factors including economic cycles, global demand, and technological advancements impacting production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,282. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $412.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $15.09 on Wednesday, reaching $330.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.48. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of NASDAQ:VENA traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,047,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

