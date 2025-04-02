Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 6.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 7,989,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 206,361,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Trading Up 6.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.