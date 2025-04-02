Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) to Strong-Buy

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins upgraded Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$6.16.
In other news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 20,333 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$61,405.66. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.
