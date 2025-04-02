Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Bouygues Stock Performance
BOUYY stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.19.
Bouygues Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.