Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BOUYY stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

