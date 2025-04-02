United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of USLM stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $298,683.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

