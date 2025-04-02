Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 19,296 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $611,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,491.58. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Kate Gulliver sold 5,754 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $270,783.24.

On Friday, January 3rd, Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $268,531.30.

Wayfair Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:W traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,463,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.