Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 19,296 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $611,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,491.58. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kate Gulliver sold 5,754 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $270,783.24.

On Friday, January 3rd, Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $268,531.30.

NYSE:W traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,463,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

