iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and traded as high as $38.15. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 248,560 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $880.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

