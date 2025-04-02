Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.82 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 56.50 ($0.73). Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 8,062 shares changing hands.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.58. The company has a market capitalization of £84.39 million, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.62 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 31.71%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Cuts Dividend

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s payout ratio is currently 441.12%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

