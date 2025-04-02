WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.58. 52,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 70,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.