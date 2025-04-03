Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in argenx by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $583.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -663.20 and a beta of 0.60. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $352.77 and a 1-year high of $678.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.58.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

