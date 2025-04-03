Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR Gold Shares Put Options (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 268,845 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the typical volume of 224,235 put options.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $288.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $210.30 and a 52 week high of $291.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

