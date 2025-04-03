Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

