Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $541,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $582.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

