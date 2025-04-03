Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.