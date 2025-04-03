Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.76) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Chapel Down Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Chapel Down Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CDGP opened at GBX 38 ($0.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.18 million, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.92. Chapel Down Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.06).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chapel Down Group news, insider Michael Alan Spencer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,075.06). Corporate insiders own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Chapel Down Group Company Profile

Chapel Down is England’s leading and largest wine producer with an award-winning range of sparkling and still wines.

The largest producer in the UK

Chapel Down owns, leases and sources from 1,023 acres (414 ha) of vineyards in South East England, of which 750 acres (304 ha) are currently fully mature, making it the largest wine producer in the UK.

