Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading 13.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBAGet Free Report) shares were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 334,331,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 61,771,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile

Alba is focused on extracting unexploited value from previously mined/drilled projects, favouring assets in transparent, low-sovereign risk countries offering near-term production opportunities.

To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales

Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.

