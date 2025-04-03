Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading 13.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 334,331,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 61,771,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
