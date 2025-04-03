New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $198,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,058,000 after purchasing an additional 89,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,454,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $44,009,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $164.96.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

