Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 196,328 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,128,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,328 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $26,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 437,691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,806,000 after acquiring an additional 250,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $86,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RF opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

