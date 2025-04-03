New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,376 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 3.2 %

GSHD stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.09. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $5,281,283.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,990,406.18. The trade was a 24.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $4,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,727.04. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 in the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

