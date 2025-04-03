Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Integer by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,895. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

