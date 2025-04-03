Insider Buying: Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,500.00.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 8.5 %

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.16. The company had a trading volume of 231,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,877. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

