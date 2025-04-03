Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – April 3rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Capital One Financial, Chevron, First Solar, and Vistra are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that operate in the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, construction, aerospace, and transportation, among others. These stocks tend to be sensitive to economic cycles and global trade trends, often reflecting changes in infrastructure spending and overall economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $12.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,176,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,005,772. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.20. The company has a market capitalization of $868.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $14.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.93. 17,273,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,337,202. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $742.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $11.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.80. 22,741,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,714,122. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE COF traded down $14.05 on Thursday, hitting $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,473,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded down $8.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.81. 7,851,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622,608. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average of $154.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,186,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,592. First Solar has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $16.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,957,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,904. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25. Vistra has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Further Reading