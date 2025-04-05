California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,342 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 707,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

