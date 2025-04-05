Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 459 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 798,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after buying an additional 83,526 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 117,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

