Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.90 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after purchasing an additional 416,338 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

