Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 1,800 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

