ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Lessened by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in ASML by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ASML by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $605.55 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $597.69 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $716.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

