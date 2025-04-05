Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,216 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,216 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $372,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

