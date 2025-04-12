Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 12th

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares in companies that provide air transportation services for passengers or cargo. Their performance is influenced by factors such as fuel costs, economic trends, and regulatory changes, making them susceptible to both industry-specific and broader market fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.60. 8,591,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,148. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. 13,705,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,317,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.67. 53,179,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,537,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

