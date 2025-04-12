Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 14.2% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.33. 803,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,031,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$180.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.20.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

