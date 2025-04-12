Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 828,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.20.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

