Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 828,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NDA
Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 6.0 %
Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.