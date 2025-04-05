Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 25.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,164,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

