Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $381,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $402,304.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,424.80. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 37,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

