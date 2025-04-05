JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in JD.com by 329.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 4,839,700 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 65,089.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,130,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

