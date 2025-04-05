Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,504 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,041,000 after buying an additional 642,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,574,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,085,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,323,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $42.08 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

