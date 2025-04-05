Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,629.59. This trade represents a 12.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,668. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 103,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

