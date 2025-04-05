B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Roblox were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Roblox Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. The trade was a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 947,666 shares of company stock worth $61,513,341. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.