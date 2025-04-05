Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

