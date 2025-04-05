Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 690 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

