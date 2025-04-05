Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

