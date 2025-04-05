Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Republic Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $235.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average of $215.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

